Xiaomi 14 with launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Xiaomi has launched its new flagship smartphone in India today. The newly launched Xiaomi 14 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Some of the highlights of the newly launched smartphone include an AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3000nits of peak brightness, a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP main camera, and 4610mAh battery with 90W fast charging. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Xiaomi 14 smartphone.

Xiaomi 14 India price and availability

Xiaomi 14 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is available for Rs 99,999 via Xiaomi's official website starting April 12, 12PM onwards. Interested buyers can also avail of up to Rs 5,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit, debit cards, and EMI transactions. In addition to this, the company is also offering Rs 5000 exchange bonus with the device.

Xiaomi 14 specifications

Xiaomi 14 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, which is based on Android 14.

It boasts a 6.36-inch LTPO OLED display that has a 1.5K (1200 x 2670p) resolution, a refresh up to 120Hz, 3,000 nits of brightness, and supports Dolby Vision playback. In addition to this, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

For photography, the Xiaomi 14 features a triple rear camera setup, which comprises a 50-megapixel main lens and optical image stabilization. The phone also has a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and another 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. The phone is capable of recording videos up to 8K@24fps, including 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR and 10-bit LOG. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 4,610mAh battery and also supports 90W fast wired and 50W wireless charging, along with 10W reverse wireless charging. For security, the smartphone gets an in-screen fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock.

Other features of the Xiaomi 14 include Stereo speakers, IP68 rating for dust, water, and splash resistance, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and more.