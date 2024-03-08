Poco M6 5G Airtel-exclusive variant launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Poco has announced the launch of the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country. The Poco M6 5G is now offered with an exclusive Airtel prepaid bundle that offers one-time data. The smartphone was initially launched in December 2023 in India and comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It is the second Airtel-exclusive smartphone from the company. Earlier, the company introduced an Airtel-exclusive variant of Poco C51 at Rs 5,999 with 50GB of one-time mobile data.
Poco M6 5G Airtel-exclusive variant India price and availability
Poco M6 5G Airtel-exclusive variant is available in three colours: Galactic Black, Orion Blue, and Polaris Green. The smartphone is offered with three RAM and storage combinations: 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The smartphone will start at Rs 8,799 for the base variant and will be available for sale starting March 10.
Airtel has announced that its prepaid customers will receive a one-time mobile data of 50GB upon making a purchase. Non-Airtel users have the option of doorstep SIM delivery, which also includes the same 50GB benefit with instant activation. The company clarified this information in a press release.
Poco M6 5G Airtel-exclusive variant specifications
Poco M6 5G Airtel-exclusive variant is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC coupled with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs Android 13-based MIUI 14.
It features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with 1,600 x 720 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
Poco M6 5G comes with a dual camera setup at the back, which includes a 50-megapixel AI-backed main sensor and a secondary sensor. It also gets a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
