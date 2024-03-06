Poco to launch most affordable 5G smartphone with Airtel in India: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : POCO Poco M6

Poco is gearing up to launch India's most affordable 5G smartphone. The announcement was made by Poco India Head, Himanshu Tandon via X (formerly Twitter). Himanshu wrote that the company is extending its partnership with Airtel to launch a new handset. It is worth noting that the company already has an Airtel-exclusive variant of the Poco C51, launched in July last year. The device offers an Airtel Prepaid connection and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming ‘most affordable 5G smartphone’ in India.

Himanshu gave most of the details about the upcoming device while replying to comments on his post. When a user asked him about the benefits users will get from the smartphone, he replied “Will get most affordable 5G device in the market”. Further replying to comments on his post, Tandon disclosed that the upcoming device will not be an “Airtel version” of an existing device. However, in replies, he later unveiled that the device will be the Airtel edition of Poco M6 5G.

Poco M6 launched in India on December 22, 2023. The smartphone is offered in three storage variants: the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,499, the 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 10,499, and the 8GB+256GB variant at Rs 12,499.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ couple with up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. Poco M6 features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Poco M6 5G features a 50MP AI Dual camera and a 5MP AI Selfie camera at the front. It comes with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

ALSO READ: POCO X6 Neo set to launch in India: All features revealed