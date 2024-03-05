POCO X6 Neo set to launch in India: All features revealed

Follow us on Image Source : POCO POCO X6 Neo set to launch in India

POCO is set to launch its X6 Neo in the Indian market, and before even revealing the date, the features of the upcoming smartphone of this POCO X6 series have been leaked online which described the details of the back panel along with some key features. The company might launch this handset by this month itself (timeline unspecified).

As per the leaks, it is going to be a budget smartphone from the company and the device will look similar to the Redmi Note 13. In the leak, the price for the upcoming budget-friendly device has also been tipped.

As per the emerging reports, the price of X6 Neo will be less than Rs 16,000 and it might come in different storage variants. Talking about the back panel of the handset, the device could have a light orange back panel- which could be a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 13R which is already available in the global market.

POCO X6 Neo: Expected features

This budget smartphone might feature a 6.67-inch OLED display, which supports 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, the handset will feature up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The RAM and storage of the handset could be expanded further.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the X6 Neo will come with a 33W USB Type C charging. On the connectivity front, the smartphone will have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The device is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup- featuring a 108MP main shooter and 2MP dual shooters. On the front, the smartphone will have a 16MP shooter. The budget smartphone will feature HyperOS based on the Android 14 operating system. For security, it will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

