Xiaomi 14 Ultra details leaked ahead of launch | Details here

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest addition by launching 14 Ultra smartphones along with the new Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro. Although the launch will take place later but report states that the details have been leaked for the 14 Ultra smartphone which is on the IMEI listing, a database that identifies the mobile devices.

It was the model number which got disclosed during the listing and will be launched only in China and other International markets. And the company has no plans to launch the new devices in the Indian market. Digital Chat Station, a credible source which is known for sharing accurate information about Chinese tech products, has revealed the details about the battery capacity of this upcoming device from the company.

On Weibo, the Digital Chat Station has shared the details about the upcoming Xiaomi phone which will boast a 5,180 mAh battery. Another leak suggested that the new 14 Ultra handset might come with a bigger battery life than the existing Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which already comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Some reports have further hinted that the latest 14 Ultra might come with a 5,500mAh battery, but this is just a speculation.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to come with high-end specifications and will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The device runs on the HyperOS based on the Android 14 operating system, with a user-friendly interface.

The handset is expected to come with either 12GB of RAM or 16GB of RAM. The device further has storage variants which might range from 256GB to 1TB- which is enough to store heavy files and data on the device.

On the camera front, the device comes equipped with a high-resolution 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary camera which will have an Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). And it will further have a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an additional Sony LYT900 sensor. On the front camera, the device will have a 32MP lens.

As discussed above, the device is expected to feature a 5500mAh battery, with 120W wired fast charging and a convenient 50W wireless charging.

Furthermore, the device will come with an IP68 rating certification with water and dust resistance.

