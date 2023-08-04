Microsoft rejects Xbox ban exploit and ensuring user security claims

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Microsoft rejects Xbox ban exploit, ensuring security

Microsoft has issued a statement denying the existence of an Xbox ban exploit, refuting recent reports and concerns raised by YouTubers. The alleged exploit involves the use of third-party tools to trigger account bans on the Xbox platform. Kim Kunes, Xbox GM of trust and safety, reassured users that third-party apps or tools cannot impact player enforcement, and inaccurate reports will not lead to enforcement actions. The Xbox Safety Team reviews reports to ensure accuracy and adherence to community standards before applying enforcement actions such as suspension or account bans.

In July, Microsoft announced its plans to replace the 'Xbox Live Gold' subscription with the 'Xbox Game Pass Core' plan, set to take effect on September 14. The new Game Pass Core plan will be priced the same as the Live Gold subscription at Rs 349 per month. Existing Xbox Live Gold members will automatically transition to Game Pass Core upon its launch. Additionally, the company stated that the 'Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family' preview program will end on August 15. As a thank-you to participants, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate codes will be sent to both Primary and Secondary members who participated in the preview program. This program allowed users to add up to four friends and family members to their subscriptions, each with their own account and Xbox profile.

Despite concerns over potential exploits, Microsoft remains committed to maintaining a secure and trustworthy gaming environment for its Xbox community. The company's measures to prevent unauthorized account actions and ensure accurate enforcement actions reinforce its dedication to providing a safe and enjoyable gaming experience for all users.

