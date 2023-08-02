YouTube Shorts new creation tools: Collab tool, Q&A sticker, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube Shorts upgrades with Collab tool, interactive Q&A sticker, and more

YouTube, the popular video-sharing platform owned by Google, has recently introduced exciting new creation tools for its short, vertical videos known as 'YouTube Shorts.' These tools are designed to spark imagination and creativity among users. According to a blog post by YouTube, 'Shorts' is now being watched by over 2 billion logged-in users every month. To further enhance the Shorts experience, the platform has unveiled several new features.

One of the notable additions is the Collab tool, which allows users to create shorts in a side-by-side format with other YouTube or Shorts videos. Creators can select from multiple layout options to easily join in with a split-screen format. By choosing 'Remix' and then 'Collab,' users can remix an eligible Short or YouTube video.

ALSO READ: Know how Snapchat's 'Lens Creator Rewards' program works in India

Another exciting tool is the Q&A sticker, which allows creators to engage with their audience by asking questions and receiving responses right in the comments. This interactive sticker aims to foster more meaningful connections between creators and their viewers.

The platform is also testing a mobile-first vertical live experience for creators. This means that live creators can now be discovered right in the Shorts feed. Viewers participating in the test will see previews of vertical live videos mixed into the Shorts feed. Upon tapping into the experience, they'll be presented with a scrollable feed of other live videos.

ALSO READ: YouTube's new feature: Quick video summaries with AI

To make the creative process even easier, the company has introduced a feature that bundles the audio and effects from the Short being remixed automatically. This way, creators can seamlessly create new content with the inspiration they find on their feeds.

The company mentioned that, In the coming weeks, the platform will start testing new recomposition tools. These tools are intended to help users effortlessly transform their horizontal videos into Shorts, expanding the creative possibilities for creators.

Latest Technology News