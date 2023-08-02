Know how Snapchat's 'Lens Creator Rewards' program works in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Snapchat introduces 'Lens Creator Rewards' program in India

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has recently launched the 'Lens Creator Rewards' program for Snap AR creators in India. This new initiative aims to reward creators, developers, and teams who design top-performing Lenses on the Snapchat platform.

According to the company, India is among the top five markets where lenses from Lens Creators garner significant community engagement. The Lens Creator Rewards program celebrates the most innovative Lenses that enable Snapchat users to express themselves and have fun with their friends.

ALSO READ: Twitter allows paid users to hide Blue checkmarks: Know more

"Snapchatters love Lenses built by our global AR community of more than 300,000 AR creators, developers, and teams around the world. At Snap, we're committed to rewarding the value that AR creators bring to the platform as they advance their skills and grow their businesses through the new Lens Creator Rewards Program," said Joseph Darko, Global Head of AR Developer Relations at Snap.

Each month, a Lens Creator in India, the US, and Mexico have the potential to earn up to $7,200 if they create the top-performing Lens. The Lens Creator Rewards program is open to both new and existing members of the Lens Studio community from nearly 40 countries, including India.

ALSO READ: Bug-fix update: WhatsApp resolves call quality issue on Android beta

In India, Snapchat has observed a remarkable emergence of AR creators from different parts of the country, contributing to the vibrancy of the platform's AR community. The company said it is dedicated to supporting these creators and rewarding their creativity, considering the incredible scale of AR creation and deep engagement from Snapchatters.

In June, Snapchat introduced two new nickname-themed AR lenses, 'India's Top Nicknames' and 'My Nickname,' specifically for users in India. These lenses were designed to allow users to celebrate their nicknames which offered a customised AR experience proudly.

Latest Technology News