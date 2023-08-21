Monday, August 21, 2023
     
X to introduce job search functionality for users

X is preparing to launch a job search feature, allowing users to directly search for job openings on the platform. The process has commenced with the @XHiring account, linked to Elon Musk's AI company, posting job listings.

Updated on: August 21, 2023 14:47 IST
Image Source : FILE Users on X can soon explore job opportunities with a new feature

X (formerly Twitter) is gearing up to introduce a job search feature, enabling users to explore job opportunities directly on the platform. Elon Musk's AI company has initiated the process by posting job listings through the @XHiring account, as reported by '@xDaily', a notable source for X news. Presently, this feature is accessible solely on the web and is limited to the United States.

In response to inquiries about how users will identify hiring entities, Chris Bakke, the former CEO of Laskie, a job-matching platform acquired by Twitter in May, stated that a job search feature along with matchmaking to suitable opportunities is on the horizon.

A screenshot shared by app researcher Nima Owji last month revealed the upcoming job listing feature under the name "Twitter Hiring." This feature is offered for free to verified organizations, allowing them to post job listings on their company profiles and attract potential talent for open positions. Verified organizations can display up to five job positions on their profiles.

Elon Musk had hinted at this feature's development back in May, responding to a suggestion about a dating app by proposing the idea of a job search feature called 'Twinder'.

X's recent acquisition of Laskie, its first since Musk's involvement, could have contributed to the development and release of this feature.

ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel's Rs 155- Entry level truly unlimited plan

 

In a broader context, Musk expressed his commitment to creating at least one successful "social network." He acknowledged the current lack of exemplary social networks and affirmed his dedication to making a positive impact in this domain. While the challenges are acknowledged, Musk remains determined to create a platform that stands out in the social networking landscape.

The move to integrate job search capabilities into X's platform aligns with the broader trend of social media networks expanding their functionalities beyond traditional communication, catering to users' professional needs as well.

ALSO READ: Google to introduce updated camera app in Pixel 8: Notable changes revealed

 

Inputs from IANS

