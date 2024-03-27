X to expand Grok AI chatbot access to premium subscribers: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE X (twitter)

Elon Musk has announced the expansion of the ‘Grok’ AI chatbot to more paying subscribers. As per a post by Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter), Grok AI will be available for all premium subscribers and will not just be limited to Premium+ subscribers.

“Later this week, Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers (not just premium+),” Musk wrote in an X post.

This announcement comes after Musk announced his plan to make the Grok AI chatbot available in open-source mode for developers and researchers earlier this month. The AI chatbot is now available on the open-source developer platform GitHub.

“We are releasing the weights and architecture of our 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model, Grok-1,” said the company in a blog post.

Last year, xAI extended Grok to India and 46 other countries, including Australia, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Singapore. The microblogging platform has already rolled out access to its Grok AI (beta) to Premium+ subscribers in the US.

Meanwhile, X recently announced that their social media platform has seen a significant increase in user engagement with video content. The company shared its year-on-year growth statistics for video consumption and time spent watching videos, revealing a strong user preference for video content. CEO Linda Yaccarino also acknowledged the platform's success in the video domain.

Based on a post by X Data, the official data-sharing account of X, the social media platform has experienced a 35 percent year-on-year growth in video views. Additionally, there has been a 17 percent increase in the total time users spend watching videos year-on-year. According to X Data, four out of every five user sessions on X now involve watching at least one video.

CEO Yaccarino shared the post and commented that X is evolving into a video-first platform. This surge in video consumption is a result of Musk's vision to transform X into a video-centric platform. Since assuming control of the social media giant, the company has introduced several video features for its users.

