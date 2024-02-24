X's audio and video calls feature rolling out to non-premium subscribers: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE X (formerly Twitter)

Elon Musk-owned social platform X (previously Twitter) introduced the audio and video calls feature last year. The feature allows users to receive audio and video calls from other X users just like WhatsApp and FaceTime. However, during its launch, the feature was limited to paid subscribers of X but now the company is making it available to more X users.

This information was shared by X engineer Enrique Barragan via an X post, which was also shared by the company’s CEO Linda Yaccarino. Enrique wrote, “we’re slowly rolling out audio and video calling to non-premium users, try it out! now you can also choose allow calls from everyone”.

https://twitter.com/enriquebrgn/status/1761109303958847971

With the further expansion of this feature, everyone on the platform will be able to make and receive calls and the feature will no longer be limited to those who pay. The feature is available in the direct messaging section of the app and works in a similar fashion to other apps such as WhatsApp and Instagram. The feature is integrated with iOS CallKit API, which allows users to see incoming calls on their Lock Screen similar to a regular call.

X allows users to control who can call them. They can choose between people from their address book, accounts they follow, or only verified users. Users can also completely turn off the feature by toggling off the “Enable audio and video calling” toggle. Once enabled, it will not allow anyone to call you through X.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk said that his X platform will soon have Xmail as an alternative to the Gmail service. The billionaire shared the information while replying to a question from Nate McGrady, a member of X’s Engineering and Security team. He asked Musk, “when XMail would be launched”, to which Musk replied, “coming soon”.

