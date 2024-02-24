Pakistani users struggle as social media platform 'X' remains offline

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

X Down in Pakistan: For nearly a week, the widely used social media platform, owned by tech billionaire, Elon Musk, 'X' has been off-limits to the Pakistani population, leaving users unable to share information. Despite the prolonged disruption, the caretaker government has remained silent about the cause behind the outage.

Reportedly, Dr Umar Saif, the Caretaker Minister for Information and Technology, was not available for immediate comment, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has yet to release an official statement regarding the matter.

Reports of disruption

According to reports from Geo News, the shutdown began last Saturday, prompting concerns among users across the nation. Website tracker, Downdetector.com indicated possible problems at 'X' based on user reports, further adding to the uncertainty surrounding the situation.

Challenges in Internet availability

Pakistan, despite being one of the top global internet users, faces challenges in internet availability, often ranking lower compared to its counterparts. Authorities in the country are known to intermittently disrupt access to social media platforms.

Previous instances of disruption

Before the general elections on February 8, users experienced difficulties accessing various social media sites, with authorities attributing the issue to an error. However, on polling day, internet services were suspended to prevent terrorism, according to the caretaker government. Following the elections, there were recurrent disruptions in accessing 'X.'

Court order

Meanwhile, the Sindh High Court issued an order on Thursday directing the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to fully restore 'X' services across the country. The court sought a detailed response from the authority and other involved parties in a subsequent hearing, but as of now, the PTA has not granted accessibility.

