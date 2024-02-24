"We've worked quickly to address this issue," Google responds to controversy over AI's remarks on PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Google has responded to concerns raised by the centre regarding its AI platform, Gemini, and its responses related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The IT Ministry was planning to send a notice to Google over what they considered problematic and illegal responses from Gemini.

According to IANS, a spokesperson from Google stated that they have acted swiftly to address the issue. They explained that Gemini is designed as a tool for creativity and productivity and may not always provide accurate responses, especially when it comes to current events or political topics.

“We’ve worked quickly to address this issue. Gemini is built as a creativity and productivity tool and may not always be reliable, especially when it comes to responding to some prompts about current events, political topics, or evolving news,” a Google spokesperson told IANS.

Concerns over AI behaviour

Reports emerged on Friday highlighting objectionable responses from Gemini regarding PM Modi. Users expressed their concern, calling out Google for its AI's behaviour. Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, pointed out that these responses may violate certain rules and laws.

“direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT Act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code,” the Union Minister mentioned in a statement.

Temporary pause on image generation

Notably, Google has already temporarily stopped Gemini AI from generating images of people. This decision came after inaccuracies were found in AI-generated historical images. The company is aiming to enhance the accuracy of its responses before allowing the feature to resume.

