Moto G Power 5G (2024) set to launch soon with upgraded features - What's changing?

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is set to hit the shelves as an upgraded version of its predecessor, the Moto G Power 5G (2023). The previous model, unveiled in April 2023, boasted an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and a hefty 5,000mAh battery supporting 10W wired charging. Now, leaked renders reveal the colour options of the upcoming smartphone.

According to a report from MSPowerUser, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) will be available in blue and beige shades, likely named Outer Space and Orchid Tint, respectively. It's expected to support faster 30W wired charging and feature a full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,200 x 1,600 pixels.

Earlier leaks hinted at a flat 6.7-inch screen for the Moto G Power 5G (2024), with dimensions measuring 167.3mm x 76.4mm x 8.5mm. The leaked render showcases a white/silver variant with a rectangular camera module situated on the top left corner of the back panel. The device sports a dual rear camera setup alongside an LED flash unit.

The display of the Moto G Power 5G (2024) features a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top, slim side bezels, and a slightly thicker chin. On the right edge, you'll find the volume rockers and power button, while the bottom edge houses the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Comparatively, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) came with a 6.5-inch 120Hz full-HD+ LCD panel, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 10W charging. It weighed 185g and measured 163.06 x 74.8 x 8.45mm, launching at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for the 6GB + 256GB variant.

