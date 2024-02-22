X, led by Elon Musk, accuses centre of issuing orders to censor content

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

The centre has ordered the microblogging site X to take action against certain accounts and posts. X, led by Elon Musk, disagrees with these orders, saying they go against freedom of expression.

"The Indian government has issued executive orders requiring X to act on specific accounts and posts, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment," the Global Government Affairs team stated in a post on X.

"In compliance with the orders, we will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts", it added.

Legal Action and transparency

X has filed a writ appeal challenging the government's orders, and they've notified the affected users as per their policies. The platform said that they want to make the executive orders public for transparency but are legally restricted from doing so.

"Due to legal restrictions, we are unable to publish the executive orders, but we believe that making them public is essential for transparency. This lack of disclosure can lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making," the team stated.

Past issues

This isn't the first time X, previously known as Twitter, has clashed with the government. In 2021, they raised concerns about government guidelines, prompting the government to urge compliance with the law instead of dictating terms.

