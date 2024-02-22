iQOO Neo 9 Pro launch event today: What to expect and where to watch? All details here

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQOO Neo 9 Pro to debut in India today

iQOO Neo 9 Pro India Launch: iQOO is all set to launch its iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone in India today after much anticipation. This phone is expected to compete directly with the newly unveiled OnePlus 12R, offering similar specs but at a lower price point.

Expected pricing

Leaks suggest that the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, but with a Rs 3,000 bank discount, it could come down to Rs 34,999. The smartphone could be an attractive option for consumers looking for a premium mid-range device.

How to live stream the launch event

The launch event starts at 12 noon today and can be watched live on iQOO India's official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also find a direct streaming link to the event here.

What to expect from iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO has already confirmed several key specs, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for better gaming performance, a 50MP primary camera with OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The phone will also receive 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches, just like its competitor OnePlus 12R.

Battery and charging

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will feature a large 5,160mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. This means you can charge your phone quickly, and the 120W charger can also be used to fast charge other devices like smartphones and laptops.

Display

The phone will sport a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. This ensures a smooth and vibrant viewing experience for users.

