Keep your number private: Signal rolls out usernames to safeguard phone number privacy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Signal, the encrypted messaging platform, is making changes to enhance user privacy. Now, instead of displaying your phone number to everyone, Signal is introducing usernames for chats. This means your phone number will no longer be visible to people who don't have it saved in their contacts.

How usernames work

You can create a unique username to use on Signal, providing an alternative to sharing your phone number. This username won't be visible to others in your chats and is solely for initiating contact without revealing your phone number. It's important to note that this username isn't a permanent handle and won't be displayed in your chats.

Enhanced privacy settings

Additionally, Signal is introducing new optional privacy settings. With these settings enabled, only individuals who have your exact username can start a conversation with you, even if they have your phone number. This adds an extra layer of privacy and control over who can contact you on Signal.

Rollout schedule

These new features are currently in beta testing and will be gradually rolled out to all users in the coming weeks. Once implemented, your phone number will only be visible to those who already have it saved in their contacts and are using the latest version of Signal.

Control over visibility

Signal is also introducing a setting that allows you to control who can find you by your phone number on the platform. This gives users the ability to manage their privacy preferences and restrict who can discover their Signal account based on their phone number.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp introduces new text formatting options for users: Here's a guide for web and mobile users

ALSO READ | Nothing announces debut of CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds in March: What we know so far