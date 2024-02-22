Nothing announces debut of CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds in March: What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : CMF'S X Audio Products teased by CMF on X

CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing led by Carl Pei, is gearing up to launch its latest audio products next month. The CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds will debut alongside the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a, scheduled for release in India and global markets.

Launch details

Both the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds will be unveiled in India on March 5 at 5 pm, the company announced in a post on X (Formerly Twitter). These products will be available for purchase on Flipkart, similar to other Nothing products.

CMF Neckband Pro features

According to the company, the CMF Neckband Pro will be Nothing's first neckband-style headset, boasting five microphones for AI-assisted noise cancellation during calls. It supports up to 50dB of hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC).

CMF Buds features

On the other hand, the CMF Buds will be Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones equipped with a 12.4mm driver made of biofibre and custom TPU materials. Like the Neckband Pro, these earphones also offer ANC support.

Compatibility and bass levels

Both the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds will be compatible with the Nothing X app. They will also offer five bass levels as part of the firm's Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, adjustable via a slider.

Teasers and colour options

Earlier teasers hinted at the arrival of the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds, showcasing them in white and silver colourways. However, the company's website displays these products in an orange colour option. More details, including pricing and specifications, are expected to be revealed before the launch on March 5. Stay tuned for updates on these new audio products from Nothing!

