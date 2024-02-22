WhatsApp introduces new text formatting options for users: Here's a guide for web and mobile users

Follow us on Image Source : META/WHATSAPP Enhanced text styling features added to WhatsApp

Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp has introduced new text formatting options for its users, alongside its focus on enhancing privacy features. These additions include shortcuts for creating bulleted and numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code. These formatting options are meant to offer users more ways to express themselves and organise their messages.

New text formatting shortcuts

Bulleted List: Users can now create bulleted lists by typing a dash symbol (-), followed by a space, and then their message. Numbered List: To create numbered lists, users can type numbers followed by a period and then a space. Block Quotes: WhatsApp now allows users to highlight text before sending it by using the greater than symbol (>) followed by a space, and then typing the text. Inline Code: Users can now enclose their messages within backticks (`) to format them as inline code.

WhatsApp understands that its users use the app for more than just chatting, so these new formatting options aim to enhance the messaging experience. Users can try out these features on various platforms including desktop, Android, iOS, and the web version of WhatsApp.

Users can now enjoy more flexibility in formatting their messages, making communication on WhatsApp more versatile and efficient.

Addressing misinformation

The platform has also launched a new helpline to combat the spread of deep fakes and fake news, especially with significant elections approaching. This initiative aims to provide users with a reliable resource to verify information and prevent the dissemination of false information.

