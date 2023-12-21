Twitter aka X back after massive global outage: What went wrong?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE X Logo

X aka Twitter Back After Massive Outage: Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform X (Formerly Twitter) is back after users across the world faced a massive outage. Today, on December 21, thousands of users worldwide have reported issues with X being down, as per DownDetector, a platform that monitors service outages.

Users Encountered Blank Pages

Users from various regions filed reports, and the problems started around 10:54 AM. Many users encountered a global outage on the microblogging platform. When users tried to access X, some were faced with a blank page due to server issues. This problem extended to both the app and the website, leaving users unable to view any posts. Around 64 per cent of complaints are related to issues within the app, while approximately 30 per cent report problems accessing the website.

X's Frequent Outages

This isn't the first time Elon Musk's microblogging platform has experienced server issues. There were previous instances of global outages in July and March of this year. Users encounter difficulties accessing links, photos, and videos when X faces downtime.

X's Massive User Base in India

Currently, X boasts a substantial user base in India, with 27 million users. In America, it has 95 million users. Demonstrating its significance, X sees about 50 crore (500 million) posts daily. The ongoing server problems impact a large number of users who rely on the platform for communication and information.

