ITC rejects Apple's plea: Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 import ban stands amid patent clash

Apple's request to delay an import and sales ban on its Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 in the US has been denied by the US International Trade Commission (ITC). The decision is part of an ongoing patent dispute related to the Watch's blood oxygen sensor technology with medical technology firm Masimo.

In October, the ITC ruled that Apple's SpO2 sensors infringed on Masimo's patents. The import ban is set to begin on December 26, with the last day to purchase the affected watches from Apple stores being December 24.

Masimo, known for its pulse oximeter, filed two separate cases claiming Apple violated its pulse oximetry technology. The ban only affects the Series 9 and Ultra 2 sales within the US; international sales remain unaffected. Apple is reportedly working on software changes to modify how the Watch measures and reports oxygen saturation.

The ITC import ban ruling is currently in a presidential review period, during which US President Joe Biden has the authority to veto the ban. Apple has expressed strong disagreement with the order and is exploring legal and technical options to ensure the availability of the Apple Watch to customers.

The patent dispute centres around Apple's SpO2 sensors, which measure blood oxygen levels. While the ban may impact sales in the US, Apple is actively seeking solutions to address the concerns raised by Masimo. The outcome of the presidential review will determine the final status of the import ban, with potential implications for Apple's Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 in the US market.

Inputs from IANS

