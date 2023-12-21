Samsung's oldest WearOS smartwatch gets an update, but what's inside? READ DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 4

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 series, introduced in 2021, featured the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, marking Samsung's first smartwatches running on Google's WearOS-based OneUI Watch skin. Originally powered by One UI 4 Watch based on Wear OS 3, Samsung later updated these models with the latest Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 Watch skin. Recently, a new security update has been rolled out for these smartwatches, focusing on the oldest Wear OS series from Samsung.

December 2023 Security Patch Details

According to reports, the latest software update for the Galaxy Watch 4 introduces firmware version R870XXU1HWL1. The update is currently reported in the US and is anticipated to expand to more markets soon. While the changelog emphasises an enhancement in the smartwatch's stability, it doesn't introduce new features or performance improvements.

Updates for Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

It's unclear from the report whether the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has received a similar update, but it's probable that Samsung will provide a comparable software update for this model.

Security Patch Significance

The December 2023 security patch included in this update addresses approximately 75 security vulnerabilities identified in the previous software version. These patches are crucial for safeguarding the device against potential security threats.

Installation Instructions

If you have a Galaxy Watch 4, open the Galaxy Wearable app. Select the relevant watch from the left-side menu. Navigate to the Watch settings. Choose Watch software update. Check for the new update through these steps.

Additionally, Galaxy Watch 4 models are anticipated to get two more Wear OS updates soon.

ALSO READ | iQOO Neo 9 Pro launching in China: Could India be next in January? All you need to know

ALSO READ | Is Instagram getting a makeover? Meta tests post preview feature: Know what it means

Latest Technology News