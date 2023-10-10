Follow us on Image Source : FILE Windows 12 launch details possibly revealed by Intel CFO

The release date for Windows 12 may have been leaked, potentially arriving on computers in the near future. Windows 11's supposed successor is anticipated to bring significant changes, similar to the visual enhancements and widget support introduced in Windows 11, released in October 2021. Microsoft, however, has not officially disclosed any details regarding the next version of its Windows desktop operating system.

A transcript of a recent discussion at the Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference suggests that Intel CFO David Zinsner may have inadvertently revealed the release date for Windows 12. Zinsner mentioned, "We actually think '24 is going to be a pretty good year for clients, in particular, because of the Windows refresh." This comment implies that a Windows update is on the horizon.

Intel recently introduced its Intel Core Ultra processors, set to launch on December 14. While these processors are primarily designed for laptops, Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake-S CPUs, expected in 2024 with up to 24 cores, could coincide with the release of the next Windows version.

Intel's new Meteor Lake chips feature a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for enhanced on-device AI performance, along with the first integrated NPU AI engine. Considering Microsoft's focus on AI features in Windows 11, such as Windows Copilot, it's plausible that the next Windows iteration will further emphasize AI features and technology.

While Zinsner's comments provide intriguing hints about the Windows "refresh," it's important to note that Microsoft has not officially confirmed Windows 12's release details.

This news raises anticipation and curiosity about the potential features and improvements Windows 12 may bring, but users will have to wait for an official announcement from Microsoft for concrete information about the upcoming operating system.

