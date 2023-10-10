Ex-Xiaomi India chief Manu Jain appointed at AI company G42

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Manu Jain, former Xiaomi India head, leadership role at AI firm G42

Manu Jain, the former head of Xiaomi India, has taken on a new role as the India CEO of G42, an Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence company. In a statement, Jain expressed his excitement about this opportunity to contribute to India's tech landscape by harnessing the potential of AI. G42, known for its global AI expertise, welcomes Jain's transformative leadership to lead the company's growth in India.

Manu Jain's appointment comes approximately eight months after his departure from Xiaomi, where he served for nine years. During his time with Xiaomi, he played a pivotal role in the company's growth and success. Starting in 2014, he took on various roles within the organization, ultimately becoming a Global Vice President. His extensive experience in the consumer technology sector, combined with his reputation for transformative leadership, makes him a valuable asset to G42.

In a post on X, Manu said about the new move and wrote, " Thrilled to share my next professional journey! After building the largest smartphone company and one of the biggest fashion e-commerce companies in India, I am embarking on a new and exciting adventure.I am delighted to announce that I am joining G42, a leading global AI company, to kickstart a new AI business in India! Together, we will innovate, disrupt, and drive forward the frontiers of Artificial Intelligence. #AI is transforming our lives and industries, and its potential is limitless. There is a great opportunity to harness this power and make a significant impact on India's tech landscape. Stay tuned for more updates, as we work towards shaping the future of AI in India. Thank you all for your continued support, and I can't wait to share this exciting journey with all of you!"

In his new role as India CEO of G42, Jain aims to drive innovation, disruption, and advancement in the field of Artificial Intelligence. AI is rapidly transforming various industries and has limitless potential to impact our lives positively. Jain is enthusiastic about leveraging this power to make a significant contribution to India's tech ecosystem.

Jain's journey into the world of technology and entrepreneurship began before his tenure at Xiaomi. He co-founded Jabong, an e-commerce platform specializing in fashion and lifestyle products. His successful track record in both the startup and corporate worlds positions him as a prominent figure in India's tech industry.

Manu Jain's move to G42 signifies a strategic step for the company as it seeks to expand its footprint and influence in India's AI sector. Under his leadership, G42 aims to create innovative solutions and drive AI-driven advancements that will benefit various industries and consumers in India and beyond.

Inputs from IANS

