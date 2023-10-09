Pixel 8 series set to go on sale from October 12 onwards: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Pixel 8 series set to go on sale from October 12 onwards

The Pixel 8 series, set to go on sale in India on October 12, offers three unique features not found on other Android phones. These distinctive features make Google's flagship phone a compelling option for those seeking AI-powered capabilities, a clean user interface, strong overall performance, an exceptional photography experience, and premium design. In addition to these well-known qualities, here are three additional features that set the

Pixel 8 details:

Extended software support till Android 21 OS

Pixel 8 users will benefit from seven years of software support, an unprecedented offering in the industry. This means Google will release up to Android 21 OS versions for the new Pixel phone, along with seven years of security patches and exclusive new features. This level of support ensures that the Pixel 8 remains a future-proof device.

2000 nits brighter display

The Pixel 8 boasts the brightest display (except for the Pixel 8 Pro) in the industry, with support for 2000 nits of peak brightness. This exceptional brightness ensures that users can comfortably view content even in harsh sunlight. In comparison, the ultra-high-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers only 1750 nits of peak brightness.

Audio magic eraser and best take feature

Google has introduced the Audio Magic Eraser tool, allowing users to quickly reduce distracting sounds in recorded videos directly within the pre-installed Photos app. While similar capabilities can be achieved through third-party apps, Google offers this feature seamlessly on every Android phone. The Pixel 8 also introduces Best Take, an AI-driven feature that intelligently merges multiple group photos to ensure everyone appears with their eyes open and focused. Users can even select expressions from various shots and integrate them into a single image, providing flexibility beyond automatically generated versions.

Pixel 8- Price, offers and availability

The Pixel 8 is priced starting at Rs 75,999 in India for the 128GB storage model. Pre-orders for the device are currently available on Flipkart, with a discount offer of Rs 8,000 applicable to ICICI bank, Kotak bank, and Axis bank cards for the standard model.

