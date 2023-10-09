Follow us on Image Source : FILE Swiggy One Lite membership launched for Rs 99, offering free deliveries and discounts

Swiggy has introduced the Swiggy One Lite membership for consumers in India, offering a range of benefits, including free deliveries, exclusive offers, and discounts, all for a price of just Rs 99 for a three-month subscription. This move is aimed at enhancing customer loyalty and engagement within the Swiggy ecosystem.

With a three-month Swiggy One Lite membership, users will enjoy the following perks:

Free Deliveries: Members will receive 10 free deliveries on food orders exceeding Rs 149, along with 10 free deliveries on Instamart orders above Rs 199. Extra Discounts: Subscribers can avail themselves of up to 30% additional discounts across a vast network of over 20,000 restaurants, in addition to the regular offers available. Genie Discounts: Swiggy One Lite members will also benefit from a 10% discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries exceeding Rs 60.

Anurag Panganamamula, Vice President of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing convenience for its customers. Swiggy One, the existing membership program, has proven highly valuable, with nine out of ten members utilizing multiple services within the Swiggy ecosystem.

Swiggy One Lite is positioned as an affordable variant of Swiggy One, the exclusive membership program that spans food delivery, grocery shopping, and pick-up and drop services. Priced at just Rs 99 for three months, the Swiggy One Lite membership is expected to provide substantial returns to users as they make use of various services, including food delivery, Instamart, and Genie.

ALSO READ: How to improve your smartphone's Battery Life? 5 Tips

Furthermore, Swiggy is partnering with brands to bundle the Swiggy One Lite membership with their products, providing customers with the added benefit of this valuable membership program while introducing them to the convenience offered by Swiggy's diverse range of services.

This move by Swiggy reflects its ongoing efforts to retain and attract customers by offering a cost-effective membership option that provides a host of attractive benefits and discounts, thereby enhancing the overall customer experience within the Swiggy ecosystem.

ALSO READ: 'Paytm Se ONDC Network' provides free delivery and up to Rs 150 discount on all products

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News