'Paytm Se ONDC Network' provides free delivery and up to Rs 150 discount on all products

Paytm E-commerce Private Limited (PEPL) has unveiled Super Saver Weekend offers on the 'Paytm se ONDC Network,' providing users with significant discounts and exclusive deals when making purchases.

As a prominent buyer app on the ONDC Network, PEPL has experienced exponential growth and now offers access to over 200 brands spanning various categories. On the Paytm ONDC Food platform, customers can enjoy a flat discount of Rs 150, along with free delivery. Furthermore, in categories such as grocery, electronics, fashion and accessories, and home & kitchen essentials, users can avail of a Rs 125 discount on a minimum order value of Rs 250. This enticing offer is available across India and remains valid until October 31.

Additionally, for electronic products priced at Rs 1,000 or more, PEPL is offering a flat 10 per cent discount. Paytm was the pioneer in launching the ONDC Network and introduced Paytm se ONDC Network on the Paytm app, powered by PEPL.

A spokesperson from PEPL stated, "As the most popular buyer app on the ONDC Network, we enable users to seamlessly shop, revamping their online retail experience with amazing offers across top brands. With this Super Saver Weekend discount sale, we aim to offer a wide variety of products at affordable prices to our users."

Backed by government support, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) aims to democratize India's existing e-commerce ecosystem. Since its initial launch in Bengaluru, the ONDC has expanded its presence to several key cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Hyderabad, Bagalkot, and Lucknow.

This initiative is expected to enhance access to a wide range of products for Indian consumers, promoting digital commerce in the country.

