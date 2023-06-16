Follow us on Image Source : FILE Windows 11 to eliminate old File Explorer feature: Know more

Microsoft has announced that it will be removing certain old settings from the Folder Options in File Explorer as part of its efforts to streamline the number of settings available in Windows 11. The decision was revealed in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build. According to Microsoft, these settings are considered legacy options that have been present for a long time but are not frequently used by Windows 11 users.

The settings that will be eliminated from Folder Options in File Explorer include Hide Folder Merge conflict, always show icons, never thumbnails, display file icon on thumbnails, display file type information on Folder tips, hide protected OS files, show drive letters, show popup description for Folder and Desktop items, show encrypted or compressed NTFS files in colour, and use sharing wizard.

ALSO READ: Google brings 'Help me write' tool for Gmail users on Android and iOS: Details

In addition to these changes, Microsoft has also announced an upcoming update to the Clock app, which will introduce a new Focus Session widget. This feature will be made available to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels. The widget will enable users to easily initiate and end focus sessions on their devices, providing a convenient way to enhance productivity and manage tasks.

Microsoft's decision to remove these old settings reflects its efforts to simplify the user experience in Windows 11 by reducing clutter and focusing on frequently used features. These changes aim to streamline the settings available in File Explorer and offer users a more efficient and intuitive interface.

ALSO READ: AI to eliminate 800,000 jobs in Hong Kong by 2028: REPORT

It's important to note that these developments are based on the Windows 11 Insider Preview build and may be subject to further adjustments and refinements before the official release of Windows 11 to the general public.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to bring multi-account feature for Android: Here are the details

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News