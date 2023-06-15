Thursday, June 15, 2023
     
Google brings 'Help me write' tool for Gmail users on Android and iOS: Details

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2023 18:50 IST
Google, Help me write, Gmail users, Android, iOS
Image Source : FILE Google adds 'Help me write' tool for Gmail users on Android, iOS

Google has recently introduced a new feature called 'Help me write' to Gmail users enrolled in the Workspace Labs program. This functionality is now available on both Android and iOS devices. According to reports from 9To5Google, the feature is designed to assist users in generating text using generative AI.

When users access the feature, they are presented with an introduction prompt. A 'Help me write' button is displayed in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Tapping on this button allows users to enter a prompt, and upon tapping the 'Create' button, indicated by a blue/purple wave, the generative AI begins its work.

Once the initial text is entered in the compose feed, users have the option to further refine their message using various tools provided by the feature. These tools include options to Formalise, Elaborate, Shorten, choose 'I'm Feeling Lucky' for a random suggestion, or Write a draft. Users can also opt to replace the existing information with the newly generated response.

In addition to this 'Help me write' feature, Google has recently rolled out another enhancement to Gmail for mobile phones. This update aims to improve search functionality within the application, allowing users to quickly and easily locate specific emails or files.

To provide the most relevant search results, Gmail utilizes machine learning models that consider various factors such as the search term itself, the recency of emails, and other relevant data. This ensures that users receive accurate and tailored search results, making it easier for them to find the information they are looking for.

With these recent additions, Google continues to enhance the user experience within Gmail by leveraging AI and machine learning technologies. The 'Help me write' feature assists users in generating text, while the improved search functionality facilitates efficient information retrieval within the Gmail application on mobile devices.

Inputs from IANS

 

Latest News