Realme 11 Pro+ 5G goes on sale: Price, availability and specifications

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Realme 11 Pro+ 5G goes on sale

Realme, a technology brand has announced the availability and sale date of its latest flagship smartphone- 11 Pro+ 5G. The company claims that the device is set to revolutionize mobile photography with its groundbreaking 200 MP camera featuring 4X lossless zoom and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The first sale of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is scheduled for June 15, 2023 (today), starting at 12:00 noon. The device is available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and selected retail stores across the nation.

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G offers a host of impressive features, including a high-refresh-rate display, exceptional performance, a premium design, and advanced charging capabilities. The highlight of this device is its unprecedented 200 MP camera with OIS and SuperZoom, which enables users to capture stunning photos with incredible detail and clarity. It also boasts a 32 MP Sony selfie camera for high-quality self-portraits.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G supports 100W SuperVOOC charging technology, coupled with a 5000mAh battery, ensuring extended usage time and fast-charging capabilities. In just 26 minutes, the smartphone can be charged to 100% capacity. Designed in collaboration with former GUCCI designer Matteo Menotto, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G showcases a premium Leather finish, elevating its aesthetic appeal. This smartphone stands out as a hero device due to its exceptional camera capabilities, including 4x lossless zoom, 2X portrait mode and Auto-zoom Technology.

On the camera front, the device supports a 200 MP direct output and various creative camera modes like Street Photography Mode, SuperOIS, Night Mode with Starry Sky Mode, Moon Mode and Super Nightscape.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces video messages for iOS and Android Beta

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes with the latest realme UI 4.0, offering enhanced efficiency and a smarter user experience. With bank offers to provide a flat INR 2000 off or up to INR 2000 off on exchange, along with no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months on the 8GB+256GB variant and up to 12 months on FK and realme.com for the 12GB+256GB variant, customers have attractive deals to choose from during the sale.

ALSO READ: iPhone 14 available at heavy discounted price on Flipkart: Know more

Overall, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G sets a new benchmark in mobile photography with its groundbreaking camera system, while also delivering an exceptional display, powerful performance, and advanced charging capabilities. It offers a comprehensive package that is sure to entice smartphone enthusiasts and photography lovers alike.

ALSO READ Gizmore Glow Z Review: An Affordable AMOLED display smartwatch with calling capabilities

Latest Technology News