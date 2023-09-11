Windows 11 Paint app introduces background removal tool for effortless image editing

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Paint

Microsoft has introduced a new background removal tool in the Paint app for Windows 11, similar to the functionality found in Photoshop. This tool allows users to easily remove the background from any image with just one click.

The update is currently available to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels, providing an early look at this feature. Here's how to use the new background removal tool in Paint:

Update Paint App: To use the Background Removal tool, you need to ensure you have the latest version of the Paint app. You can update it through the Microsoft Store to version 11.2306.30. Open Paint: Launch the Paint app and open the image you want to edit in a blank Canvas. Access Background Removal: Look for the 'Image' section at the top left of the image and select the 'Background Remove' button. Remove Background: Clicking this button will instantly remove the entire background from the image, leaving only the subject you selected. Selective Removal: Alternatively, you can use the rectangle select tool to specify the area from which you want to remove the background.

Currently, this Background Removal tool is exclusive to Windows Insiders. While you might find versions of the app with similar features available for non-Insider users, it's advisable to exercise caution when downloading such versions, as they could potentially contain malware.

As for the wider release of this feature to all Windows 11 users, there is no official announcement yet. Microsoft often rolls out features like these gradually, so it may take some time before it becomes available to everyone. Microsoft has been actively updating the Windows Paint app in recent months, with the previous update introducing a much-requested dark mode.

In summary, Windows 11 users who are part of the Windows Insider program now have access to a convenient background removal tool in the Paint app, simplifying image editing tasks. However, non-Insider users will need to wait for a broader release of this feature.

