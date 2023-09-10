Google introduces AI-driven 'Proofread' feature in Gboard Keyboard

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google adds AI-driven Proofread feature in Gboard Keyboard

Google is reportedly rolling out an AI-powered ‘Proofread’ feature within its Gboard keyboard for beta users, enhancing text composition on the fly. This feature is accessible with Gboard version 13.4, currently in beta for Android users.

The "Proofread" option is prominently located in the keyboard's toolbar. This functionality leverages generative AI to instantly check text for spelling and grammar errors, as reported by 9to5Google.

When users activate this feature, a pop-up message provides an explanation of the proofreading process. It involves temporarily sending the text to Google for processing to generate grammar and writing suggestions. Users can opt to enable this feature, but it's essential to note that the text being proofread is sent to Google's servers during this process.

Tapping the "Proofread" option in Gboard's toolbar initiates text analysis, delivering suggestions for spelling and grammar corrections, including punctuation. Additionally, a "Fix it" button accompanies these suggestions, allowing users to swiftly apply recommended corrections.

This AI-powered enhancement aims to improve text accuracy and coherence while composing messages, emails, or any text-based content using Gboard.

In a related update, Google is undergoing a rebranding for its Android brand, which includes adopting a new stylization with a capital 'A' for "Android" instead of using all lowercase letters. The iconic bug droid logo is also being transformed into a 3D avatar.

ALSO READ G20 Summit: LeverageEdu to invest 800 million in Nigerian youth education

This branding update aligns the Android logo more closely with Google's own branding by capitalizing the 'A' and introducing design elements that bring it in line with Google's visual identity. The goal is to create a harmonious visual representation between the Android and Google logos, enhancing their cohesion.

ALSO READ: Donald Mustard, creator of Fortnite, announces retirement from Epic Games

These developments underscore Google's commitment to enhancing user experiences across its Android platform and related services, emphasizing both aesthetics and functionality.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News