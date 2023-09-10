G20 Summit: LeverageEdu to invest 800 million in Nigerian youth education

Follow us on Image Source : FILE LeverageEdu to invest 800 million in Nigerian youth education

Edtech platform LeverageEdu has unveiled plans to invest 800 million Nigerian naira, equivalent to approximately Rs 8.5 crore, as part of its strategic expansion in Nigeria, announced on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

LeverageEdu's Founder and CEO, Akshay Chaturvedi, disclosed this significant investment during his meeting with Dr Bosun Tijani, Nigeria's Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

Nigeria, a rapidly growing study-abroad market, accounts for a noteworthy 9 per cent of LeverageEdu's global business portfolio. Recognizing the potential of Nigerian youth, Chaturvedi stated, "Young leaders from the industry are what helped India win, and I can see the same happening with Nigeria too. We at LeverageEdu & Fly are excited about making more higher education options accessible to the Nigerian youth."

Akshay Chaturvedi was part of the Indian business delegation at the 'Nigeria-India Digital Economy Dialogue,' where he engaged with Nigerian government officials and the entrepreneurial community.

Established in 2017, LeverageEdu operates as a global study-abroad platform, facilitating access to tailored higher education opportunities for students from India, Nigeria, and other emerging nations.

ALSO READ: BSNL and MTNL merger gains traction, aims to enhance financial prospects

The company has garnered support from a diverse array of institutions, including ETS Strategic Capital, Shorelight, Blume Ventures, Kaizenvest PE, DSP Mutual Fund, Tomorrow Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, and various family offices.

LeverageEdu's robust platform serves a substantial monthly enrollment of over 6,000 students, reinforcing its commitment to fostering global educational access and opportunities for aspiring youth.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News