BSNL and MTNL merger gains traction, aims to enhance financial prospects

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL and MTNL collaborate to enhance financial prospects

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), are reportedly revisiting the idea of a merger. Both entities have historically catered to distinct markets, with MTNL focusing solely on the Delhi and Mumbai metropolitan areas, while BSNL operates on a nationwide scale.

In the past, discussions of merging these two telecom giants aimed at streamlining operations, but progress had stalled. Now, according to a recent report from TheNewIndianExpress, the merger is back on the government's agenda.

The proposed strategy involves enlisting the expertise of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-Ahmedabad), and Deloitte to chart a path for BSNL's financial improvement and integration with MTNL. The primary objective is to address the potential legal complexities associated with merging the two entities and to steer them toward a profitable future (as per the media report of TelecomTalk).

Notably, MTNL's recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BSNL has hinted at the potential for a coordinated approach in its operations. While the precise details of the government's strategy are yet to be unveiled, it's important to emphasize that BSNL's financial prospects could see a substantial upswing as it gears up for the nationwide launch of 4G services. Furthermore, BSNL boasts adaptable technology infrastructure that can be seamlessly upgraded to 5G through a straightforward software update, aligning perfectly with the "Made in India" initiative. This positions BSNL for a promising technological future.

Over the years, BSNL has received substantial support from the central government, receiving three revival packages since 2019. This underscored the government's commitment to revitalizing the state-run telecom provider. BSNL already has ample 4G and 5G spectrum allocated, positioning it to offer seamless internet connectivity services to consumers across the country.

The renewed focus on merging BSNL and MTNL suggests a strategic shift towards a more consolidated and robust state-run telecommunication.

ALSO READ Reliance Jio Update: Rs 999 prepaid plan removes bonus data

Latest Technology News