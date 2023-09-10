Reliance Jio Update: Rs 999 prepaid plan removes bonus data

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio discontinue bonus data from Rs 999 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio, one of the telecom network providers in India, has quietly removed the bonus data feature from one of its highly-priced prepaid plans. While Jio is known for offering cost-effective plans and has gained popularity with the wide availability of its 5G services in India, this change has affected the Rs 999 prepaid plan.

Here's a breakdown of the plan's features and what subscribers can expect.

Reliance Jio Rs 999 Prepaid Plan: Benefits

The Rs 999 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio previously included:

3GB of daily data

Unlimited voice calling

100 SMS per day

Validity spanned 84 days, which makes it a relatively pricey option for consumers.

Most users typically find more budget-friendly 84-day plans in the Rs 500-Rs 700 price range.

However, for those seeking a plan with a daily 3GB data allocation, this plan remained an attractive choice (as per the reports). Until recently, Jio provided users with a generous 40GB bonus data allowance with the Rs 999 plan, a feature introduced earlier in the year. Jio had valued this bonus data at Rs 241 and initially indicated that it would be available for a limited time.

Now, this bonus data offer has been discontinued. If subscribers are interested in bonus data through Jio prepaid plans, they can opt for specific alternative plans like:

Rs 299

Rs 749

Rs 2999

These plans are currently offering bonus data as part of Jio's celebration of its 7-year anniversary, with the offer valid from September 5 to September 30, 2023. Further details about this promotion can be found by clicking here.

