Reliance Jio Update: Rs 999 prepaid plan removes bonus data

Reliance Jio, one of the telecom network providers in India, has quietly removed the bonus data feature from one of its highly-priced prepaid plans. While Jio is known for offering cost-effective plans and has gained popularity with the wide availability of its 5G services in India, this change has affected the Rs 999 prepaid plan.
Here's a breakdown of the plan's features and what subscribers can expect.
Reliance Jio Rs 999 Prepaid Plan: Benefits
The Rs 999 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio previously included:
- 3GB of daily data
- Unlimited voice calling
- 100 SMS per day
- Validity spanned 84 days, which makes it a relatively pricey option for consumers.
Most users typically find more budget-friendly 84-day plans in the Rs 500-Rs 700 price range.
However, for those seeking a plan with a daily 3GB data allocation, this plan remained an attractive choice (as per the reports). Until recently, Jio provided users with a generous 40GB bonus data allowance with the Rs 999 plan, a feature introduced earlier in the year. Jio had valued this bonus data at Rs 241 and initially indicated that it would be available for a limited time.
Now, this bonus data offer has been discontinued. If subscribers are interested in bonus data through Jio prepaid plans, they can opt for specific alternative plans like:
- Rs 299
- Rs 749
- Rs 2999
These plans are currently offering bonus data as part of Jio's celebration of its 7-year anniversary, with the offer valid from September 5 to September 30, 2023. Further details about this promotion can be found by clicking here.
