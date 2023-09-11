WhatsApp update: New 'filter group chats' feature for Android under development

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp to bring a new filter group chats feature for Android

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly working on a new feature called 'filter group chats' for Android users. This feature aims to enhance users' control over their conversations, making it easier to manage and prioritize messages within group chats.

According to information from WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp-related updates, the "filter group chats" feature will provide users with a list of their groups while excluding individual chats. This distinction allows for more efficient management of group conversations.

To make the filtering process more intuitive, WhatsApp has made some adjustments to its chat categories. The "Personal" filter, which previously encompassed both individual and group chats, has been renamed "Contacts" to clarify that it now exclusively includes individual conversations. Additionally, the "Business" filter has been removed from the chat categories.

The new "filter group chats" feature addresses a common user scenario where individuals are part of multiple groups for various purposes, such as work, family, friends, or hobbies. With this dedicated filter, users can quickly access and manage their group conversations, knowing that it exclusively contains group chats.

This feature is currently under development and is expected to be introduced in a future update of the WhatsApp app, providing users with a more streamlined and organized messaging experience.

In addition to this forthcoming feature, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a multi-account feature with an updated interface for the app settings. This feature will allow users to add an additional account on the same device directly within the WhatsApp settings, simplifying the process of managing multiple accounts. The redesigned settings interface aims to provide a more modern and user-friendly experience when navigating through the app's various options. Furthermore, the update includes a revamped profile tab within the chat list, making it easier for users to access the app's settings.

These developments demonstrate WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enhance user convenience and control within its messaging platform, catering to the diverse needs of its user base.

