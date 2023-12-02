What is WhatsApp's username search feature and how it will work? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, owned by Meta, is reportedly developing a new feature to allow users to search for others using usernames instead of phone numbers. According to WABetaInfo, the search bar will enable users to look for contacts using their chosen usernames which offers an alternative to sharing personal phone numbers.

Optional Username Configuration for Users

The choice to set a username is optional and fully controlled by users. They can easily remove or change their current username at any time. It offers users the flexibility to connect with others without revealing their phone numbers.

Enhanced Privacy through Username Search

This feature allows individuals to connect without sharing their phone numbers which provides an ideal solution for those who value anonymity or wish to have more control over their personal information.

Simplified Connection Process

Searching for users via usernames simplifies the process of connecting with friends, family, or other contacts. This eliminates the need to explicitly ask for and exchange phone numbers. Users can share their usernames which makes it more convenient for others to find and connect with them within the app.

Future Update Release

The development of the username search feature is ongoing, and it is expected to be part of a future update for the WhatsApp application.

Additional Privacy Layer with Chat Lock

Furthermore, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has introduced a secret code feature for Chat Lock on WhatsApp. This feature allows users to hide sensitive chats with a unique code. These locked chats will only appear when the code is entered into the search bar.

