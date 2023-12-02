Apple unveils special red watch for World AIDS Day: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple's (PRODUCT)RED Watch Series 9

On World AIDS Day, Apple is highlighting (PRODUCT)RED versions of various products. The newly launched Apple Watch Series 9 (Product) Red model, priced from Rs 41,900 or $399, is available on Apple's official online store and in retail outlets. This initiative supports the Global Fund's efforts against HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 through a partnership with (RED).

Contributions and Special Offer Until December 8

Apple contributes a portion of each (PRODUCT)RED purchase to the Global Fund. Additionally, until December 8, Apple will donate $1 for every purchase made using Apple Pay on apple.com, the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store.

Impact Over the Years

Over the last 17 years, Apple's customers have contributed over a quarter of a billion dollars through (PRODUCT)RED purchases. These funds have played a crucial role in providing antiretroviral treatment and HIV testing which prevents transmission from HIV-positive mothers to their babies.

Special Watch Faces for World AIDS Day

In watchOS 10, Apple introduced red options for various watch faces, including Palette, Solar Analog, Metropolitan, World Time, Numerals Mono, Gradient, Stripes, and Typograph, in honor of World AIDS Day.

Features of Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9, powered by the Apple S9 chip, includes new features such as fast charge support, on-device Siri, and a gesture-based feature called 'double tap.' The 4-core Neural Engine in the S9 processor enables the double-tap feature, detecting wrist motion.

The Series 9 boasts a display that can reach 2000 nits of peak brightness, double that of the Series 8, with a minimum brightness of just 1 nit. Apple claims that the S9 SiP's power efficiency allows the Series 9 to maintain an all-day 18-hour battery life.

ALSO READ | If you are an Android user, these 11 updates by Google will change your experience - Check now

ALSO READ | YouTube Music Recap 2023 is Live now: Here's how to check, key insights, and more

Latest Technology News