If you are an Android user, these 11 updates by Google will change your experience - Check now

Google is set to enhance user personalisation with the introduction of 11 new features and updates. These improvements will be available across various devices, including Android phones, tablets, Wear OS smartwatches, Google TV devices, and Google Messages.

Expressive Emoji Combinations

Google is adding more options to Emoji Kitchen which allows users to create unique sticker combinations by mixing emojis on Gboard. For instance, combining a camera emoji with a happy face emoji.

Voice Moods in Messages

In the beta version of Google Messages, Voice Moods lets users add personalised backgrounds and moving emoji themes to voice messages on Android phones.

Reaction Effects in Messages

Google Messages will soon have Reaction Effects, displaying full-screen animated emojis when users react to a text. For example, a thumbs-up emoji reaction could trigger a large animated version of the same emoji.

Free TV Channels on Google TV

Google TV now includes 10 new free channels, offering movies, sports, and game shows without additional subscriptions.

Smart Home Control from Wear OS

Wear OS smartwatch users can now control compatible smart devices like vacuums and lights directly from their wrist.

Google Home Status Control from Smartwatch

Wear OS users can manage Google Home status (Home or Away) directly from their smartwatches, ensuring control over cameras, doors, and lights.

Assistant Routines Activation on Wear OS

Wear OS users will soon be able to initiate Assistant Routines using voice commands on their smartwatches which simplifies tasks like checking the weather or navigating to work.

Custom PIN for FIDO2 Security Keys

Users can set a custom PIN on FIDO2 security keys which enhances security for websites or apps that require verification without relying on passwords.

Assistant At a Glance on Wear OS Watch Face

Wear OS smartwatch users will have an Assistant At a Glance shortcut on their watch faces, providing quick access to essential information like weather alerts, travel updates, and event reminders.

AI Image Descriptions in TalkBack Feature

Google's TalkBack feature, designed for people with vision impairment, now includes AI-powered image descriptions. Users can listen to text descriptions of photos from apps, social media, or picture messages.

Live Caption for Phone Call Responses

Google is expanding Live Caption language support and enabling users to reply to phone calls by texting a response, which will be read aloud during the call.

