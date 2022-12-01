WhatsApp Update: You could use 1 account on 2 android devices simultaneously

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been adding new features for a better user experience every now and then. Recently, the Meta-owned platform has reportedly been testing a new feature which will enable the users to add their current account to a secondary android device- which could be either a smartphone or tablet.

Currently, the feature is only available to WhatsApp's beta testers.

According to Android Authority, the new feature will enable users to link their WhatsApp account from their smartphone to the platform's Android tablet app- this means there will be no need to create a separate WhatsApp account on the secondary Android device- making it easy to operate on multiple devices, without losing data.

Once users get access to the updated version of WhatsApp on their Android tablet, they will be asked to scan a QR code on the tablet app with their phone app- alike WhatsApp desktop.

When the linking process is complete, the messaging platform will transfer users' chats to the tablet app, and they will be able to continue their conversations from their phone app on their Android tablet, according to the report.

Last month, WhatsApp announced the launch of a new 'Message Yourself' feature in the coming weeks.

It is a 1:1 chat with you to send notes, reminders, and updates, the company said in a statement.

On WhatsApp, users can send notes, reminders, shopping lists, and other things to themselves in order to manage their to-do lists.

