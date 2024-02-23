WhatsApp to soon allow users to opt for HD as default media upload quality

Follow us on Image Source : AP WhatsApp

Earlier, WhatsApp users were resorting to document format if they wanted to share high resolution images with their friends and family. Later, the platform rolled out the ability to share videos and photos in HD quality. Now, Meta-owned platform is working on a new feature to manage media upload quality.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, Whatsapp is working on a new feature, which will allow users to share high-quality media by default. The new feature would enable users to opt for transmission of photos and videos in high-quality as the default setting. The company plans to roll out this feature with an upcoming update.

For the unaware, users currently need to manually adjust settings for every photo and video before sharing them. The new feature will provide relief to users who want to share images and videos in HD but often forget to switch to HD before sharing.

“This feature will mark a significant step forward in enhancing the user experience, as it eliminates the need of manually adjusting settings for each media upload individually. With this new option, users will be able ensure that their images and videos are always shared in high quality, maintaining clarity and preserving important details,” the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has introduced new text formatting options for its users including shortcuts for creating bulleted and numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code. These new formatting options are aimed to help users better express themselves and organise their messages.

WhatsApp has introduced new formatting options to improve the overall messaging experience for its users. These options are available on multiple platforms, including desktop, Android, iOS, and the web version of WhatsApp. The company understands that people use the app for more than just chatting, so they have implemented these features to cater to various needs.

