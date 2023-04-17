Monday, April 17, 2023
     
WhatsApp now allowing to add descriptions to forwarded messages: Know more

Users can now add more context to the forwarded media they send on WhatsApp, as this will let them provide a brief explanation of why they forwarded the media, and also share their thoughts, feelings and opinions about the content.

Published on: April 17, 2023 10:29 IST
Whatsapp, tech news
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp now allows to add descriptions to forwarded messages: Know more

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform has reportedly released a new feature which will enable the user to add descriptions to forwarded images, videos, documents and GIFs. The feature will support the Android beta testers only at the moment.

As per the WABetaInfo report, this feature could come in handy if the current caption doesn't accurately describe the image or if you want to add a different description.

ALSO READ: Tim Cook to Inaugurate the two Apple retail stores in India: Know the plans

By removing the existing caption and replacing it with your own, the new description will be sent as a separate message. This will help the user to ensure that the recipients know that it does not belong to the original message.

Users can now add more context to the forwarded media they send, as this will let them provide a brief explanation of why they forwarded the media, and also share their thoughts, feelings and opinions about the content.

Furthermore, the report has stated that after installing this update, some users will experience issues when viewing status updates and downloading videos.

ALSO READ: Twitter increases character limit for 'Blue' users to 10,000

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has rolled out the "companion mode" feature for the beta testers in its latest Android update. Earlier, the companion mode was only available to a select group of beta testers.

ALSO READ: Best smartphones to buy under Rs 60,000

This feature, an extension of multi-device support, has been designed to allow users to link their existing WhatsApp account to another mobile phone.

Input from IANS

