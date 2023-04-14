Twitter increases character limit for 'Blue' users to 10,000

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Twitter increases character limit for Blue users.

Twitter Blue Character Limit: Twitter has made a major change to its platform, allowing tweets of up to 10,000 characters in length. In addition to this, the company has also introduced new formatting options, including bold and italic text. However, these features are only available to users who have signed up for Twitter Blue, the platform's subscription service.

According to an announcement by Twitter, they are enhancing the writing and reading experience on their platform. Twitter Write revealed that they now allow tweets with a maximum length of 10,000 characters, and users can use bold and italic formatting in their posts. Twitter has urged its users to consider signing up for Twitter Blue, which provides access to new features, and apply to enable subscriptions on their accounts. This would allow them to earn income directly through Twitter.

This is not the first time Twitter has changed its character limit. In 2017, the company expanded its limit from 140 to 280 characters. The move was described by then CEO Jack Dorsey as a "small change, but a big move" for the company.

The new 10,000 character limit is a significant increase from the previous limit of 280 characters. The announcement comes just one month after Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that he would be "extending long-form tweets to 10k soon." However, Musk did not provide any timeline for the change.

Twitter's latest move is part of the platform's ongoing efforts to improve the user experience and increase engagement. With the new character limit, users will be able to share more detailed thoughts and ideas, and the addition of formatting options will give users more flexibility in how they express themselves on the platform.

While the new features are only available to Twitter Blue subscribers, it remains to be seen if the company will eventually make them available to all users.

In addition, Twitter is currently in the process of renaming 'Super Follows' to 'Subscriptions', and individuals who have access to Twitter Blue can request to activate subscriptions by selecting the 'Monetization' option in the settings menu.

According to Twitter, they will not receive a percentage of a creator's earnings on the platform during the initial year.

In a statement, Twitter's CEO, Elon Musk, noted that during this period, creators will receive the same amount of money as the platform. This translates to a 70% share for subscriptions made through iOS and Android (where a 30% fee is charged), and a 92% share for subscriptions made through the web (depending on the payment processor used).

