Twitter boss Musk declares THIS date for removing legacy Blue checks I CHECK DETAILS

Earlier, Musk had set the deadline as March 31 for the legacy account holders to get the subscription. But, without detailing further, the microblogging site extended the date.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2023 7:52 IST
Twitter CEO Elon Musk
Image Source : INDIA TV/AP Twitter CEO Elon Musk

Twitter boss Elon Musk has now announced a deadline for the 'legacy' account holders to either pay or lose their blue check mark.

In the latest announcement on Twitter, he declared April 20 as the last day for "verified" users to continue their account with the blue tick-- a symbol earlier used to authenticate notable personalities including journalists. 

More details will be added soon.

