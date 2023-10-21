WhatsApp introduces privacy update: Users can now hide locked chats

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is working on a new feature that will allow users to hide locked chats. This feature is currently in development and is expected to be included in a future app update. The discovery of this feature was made in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.22.9 update, which is available on the Google Play Store.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is actively working on enhancing user privacy by allowing the option to hide locked chats from the chat list.

Presently, the entry point to access locked chats is always visible in the chat list as long as there is at least one protected conversation. This could potentially allow anyone with access to the phone to detect the presence of locked conversations.

With the new feature, users will be able to hide the entry point, making the list of locked chats visible only after entering a secret code into the search bar.

This feature is particularly valuable for users who engage in sensitive or confidential conversations that they wish to keep hidden from prying eyes. By concealing the entry point to locked chats, WhatsApp is taking steps to improve user privacy and security.

In addition to this privacy-enhancing feature, WhatsApp is also rolling out the ability to use multiple accounts on the same device. This feature is confirmed by Meta and is set to be made available to Android users in the coming weeks and months. It's a convenient option for users of dual-SIM phones, which are prevalent in markets like India.

Overall, these new developments in WhatsApp aim to provide users with more control over their chats and enhance their privacy, ensuring that their sensitive conversations remain confidential and protected.

