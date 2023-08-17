Thursday, August 17, 2023
     
WhatsApp introduces Forwarding Message feature for Channels on Android and iOS

To make use of this new feature, users simply need to tap on a message and choose the 'forward' action. This advancement offers WhatsApp a means to equip channel creators with an advantageous tool for expanding their audience and attracting new followers.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2023 11:36 IST
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp introduces Forwarding Message feature for Channels on Android and iOS

WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, is introducing a new forwarding message feature for channels on both Android and iOS. The company recently made the announcement through its official channel, explaining that users can now share channel messages with their contacts, as reported by WABetaInfo.

To utilize the new feature, users can tap on a message and select the 'forward' action. This development allows WhatsApp to provide channel creators with a valuable tool to enhance their reach and gather new followers. Forwarded messages will include a fresh entry point to the channel, enabling recipients to effortlessly follow the channel by choosing 'View channel'.

The feature is currently accessible to a select group of users who have updated WhatsApp to the latest versions for iOS from the App Store and Android from the Play Store. The rollout will gradually expand to more users over the upcoming days.

ALSO READ: Telegram introduces the Stories feature with editable capabilities for all users

Last month, WhatsApp extended its channels functionality to seven additional countries, including Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya, and Peru. Channels serve as a one-way broadcast tool, permitting administrators to disseminate text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls to their audiences.

Previously, reports indicated that WhatsApp was in the process of developing a message reaction feature for channels. This is expected to be implemented through a new section called "Channel settings," allowing administrators to manage various options for their channels. Admins might have the ability to control the reactions that users can send to the channel.

ALSO READ: Realme C53 Review: Powerful device with a good camera under 10K

WhatsApp's continuous efforts to introduce new features and functionalities demonstrate its commitment to enhancing user experience and expanding the ways in which content is shared and engaged with on the platform

Inputs from IANS

 

