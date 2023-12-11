WhatsApp adds two new features for iOS users for better experience | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp adds two new features for iOS users for better experience

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform has started rolling out two new and important features for iOS users. The new pin messages and check connection health for video calls will enable the Apple devices.

As per the WABetaInfo report, the official changelog accompanying WhatsApp's 23.25.79 update on iOS, the users will now be able to pin messages in groups. This feature could be used for all the current members so that they could check their connection health during a video call.

About the Pin Messages

The 'pin messages' feature will enable the users to get precise control over the duration- which means a message will remain prominently displayed in their chats. The iOS users could use three different durations to set the Pin message in the group- 24 hours, 7 days and 30 days according to their preference.

iOS users will also get the flexibility for dismissing a pinned message at any time- even before the chosen duration, the report stated.

Connection health

Users can further get started with checking connection health during a video call by simply long-pressing their tile to reveal the real-time VC feedback based on the quality of their video call connection.

The report says, "If you don’t have one of these features, note that some accounts may receive them over the coming weeks, as indicated in the official changelog.”

Secret Code

WhatsApp has further come up with a secret code feature for millions of users, which is an additional way to protect sensitive chats on the platform.

The users will be able to set a unique password which is different from what they use to unlock their smartphones with- giving locked chats an extra privacy and layer of protection.

On the official WhatsApp Channel Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta said, “Rolling out secret code to Chat Lock on WhatsApp so you can protect your chats with a unique password. Now you can set your locked chats to only appear when you type the secret code in the search bar, so no one can unintentionally discover your most private conversations.”

