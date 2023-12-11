Monday, December 11, 2023
     
Bharti Airtel and Taara to deploy Laser Internet technology in India | Deets here

Bharti Airtel collaborates with Taara to deploy wireless optical communication links in India, to extend high-speed internet access to unconnected areas of the country. This partnership aims to support Airtel's 5G expansion.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: December 11, 2023 18:33 IST
Image Source : FILE Bharti Airtel and Taara to deploy Laser Internet technology in India

Bharti Airtel has recently partnered with Taara to bring high-speed internet access to more people across the country. According to Project Taara at X, the collaboration aims to bring enhanced connectivity in rural and urban areas of India.

Airtel 5G Expansion Plans

The recent announcement of Airtel 5G Plus at the Kochi water metro route, which is the first water metro of India is a part of its 5G expansion plans. Airtel has reportedly made its 5G service available in more than 3500 cities and towns in the country.

Taara Technology helping to overcome infrastructure challenges 

Deploying 5G technology includes the limitations of cable-based infrastructure. To extend fast and affordable internet to more people, Airtel has reportedly partnered with Taara to deploy wireless optical communication links across the nation.

Taara's long-range technology

Its wireless communication links use beams of light to deliver high-speed connectivity for longer distances. Taara's technology uses light to transmit data (like the traditional fibre optic cables), to achieve a speed of up to 20 Gbps (TelecomTalk reported).

The narrow, invisible beams of light create a link between two terminals of Taara, to establish a reliable connection. It is capable of transmitting data at a speed of up to 20 Gbps within the range of 20 km.

Deployment of Taara's Wireless Optical Communication Links

As per Taara’s blog post, the collaboration with Airtel is expected to witness the deployment of Taara's links across Airtel's network in urban and rural areas. It will be facilitating the delivery of affordable and fast internet. 

Airtel and Taara: 5G expansion and connectivity

Airtel has been an important partner for Taara since 2019 when they initially collaborated, and this partnership will expand further to support Airtel's 5G expansion plans.

With the integration of Taara's wireless optical communication links, India will witness an enhanced Airtel's network resilience, extended fibre backhaul, and augmented radio backhaul.

