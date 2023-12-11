Why did Apple shut down the Beeper app for Android users?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple

US Senator Elizabeth Warren has questioned Apple’s recent move to shut down Beeper, an app that used to support Android users to send messages on the iPhone via iMessage.

Apple blocked Beeper App: Reason

After Beeper Mini, an iMessage solution for Android, was blocked for users, Apple stated that it took steps to protect its users “by blocking techniques that exploit fake credentials to gain access to iMessage”.

Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat and an advocate for stricter antitrust laws, asked the tech giant why they restricted a competitor.

She questioned on X (earlier known as Twitter), “Green bubble texts are less secure. So why would Apple block a new app allowing Android users to chat with iPhone users on iMessage?”

She further added, “Big Tech executives are protecting profits by squashing competitors. Chatting between different platforms should be easy and secure.”

How Beeper Mini app used to work?

The Beeper Mini app enabled a way for the users to send blue-bubble iMessages directly from any Android device.

How did the news surface?

For the past couple of days, the app was experiencing some technical glitches- users were unable to send and receive blue bubble messages, (As per The Verge report).

Beeper’s team was working to enable its app to continue to operate.

On X, the team said (in a post posted on Sunday): “Work continues to fix the issue causing the Beeper Mini outage. We know how hard this has been for those who loved using Beeper Mini, and we're extremely sorry for the inconvenience. We are feeling good, though, and hope to have good news to share soon.”

In an official statement, Apple said “we build our products and services with industry-leading privacy and security technologies designed to give users control of their data and keep personal information safe”.

A spokesperson said, “We took steps to protect our users by blocking techniques that exploit fake credentials in order to gain access to iMessage.”

Risks and threats

These techniques posed significant risks to user security and privacy, including the potential for metadata exposure and enabling unwanted messages, phishing attacks and spam.

Apple said, “We will continue to make updates in the future to protect our users.”

