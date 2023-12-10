Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE Beeper Mini

The company recently blocked Beeper Mini, an iMessage solution for Android users. Apple Inc. stated that it is taking measures to protect the users “by blocking techniques that exploit fake credentials in order to gain access to iMessage”.

About the Beeper Mini app

Beeper Mini app enables Android users to send iMessages directly from their Android devices in blue-bubble.

The Verge report stated that the app users were experiencing some technical issues for a couple of days. They were reportedly unable to send and receive any blue bubble messages.

Apple’s spokesperson said: “We build our products and services with industry-leading privacy and security technologies designed to give users control of their data and keep personal information safe”.

“We took steps to protect our users by blocking techniques that exploit fake credentials in order to gain access to iMessage,” the spokesperson said further.

Image Source : BEEPER MINI Why did Apple block the Beeper Mini iMessage app?

Why did Apple block the app?

The company said that this kind of application poses significant risks to appel users when it comes to security and privacy. It further includes the potential for metadata disclosure and further enables unwanted messages, phishing attacks and spam.

Apple said, “We will continue to make updates in the future to protect our users.”

About Beeper Mini

Beeper Mini uses a custom-built service for connecting to iMessage through Apple’s push notification service.

The startup further claims that it proceeds to work with no compromise to privacy or encryption.

Eric Migicovsky, founder of Beeper Mini said that he simply did not understand why Apple would block his app.

In a quote, Eric Migicovsky said, “If Apple truly cares about the privacy and security of their own iPhone users, why would they stop a service that enables their own users to now send encrypted messages to Android, rather than using unsecure SMS?”

ALSO READ: Vivo set to launch X100, Vivo X100 Pro on December 14 | Details here

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News